Burnley MP comments following terror-related arrest in town

Burnley MP Julie Cooper has spoken today following an arrest in the town in relation to terrorism offences.

The Labour MP said: "The arrest this morning of a Burnley man in relation to terrorism offences has shocked and concerned me.

"I am in regular contact with the police in Burnley and Padiham and will be keeping a close watch as the investigation proceeds.

"I would like to praise the hard work and dedication shown by the Counter Terrorism police officers.

"They are working tirelessly to keep us safe and I believe that the best thing that we can all do now is keep calm and allow them the space to complete their investigation in a timely manner."