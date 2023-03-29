News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Marks and Spencer double stabbing: man found guilty of terror-related attempted murder

A Burnley man has been found guilty of a terror-related attempted murder following a double stabbing at the town’s Marks and Spencer store in December, 2020.

By Dominic Collis
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:59 BST

Munawar Hussain (59) is now awaiting sentence, a possible life term, after he stabbed M and S employee Samatha Worthington (41) in the neck and chased her through the shop before turning on customer Janet Dell, stabbing her in the arm.

A jury at Manchester Crown Court convicted Hussain on Friday of the attempted murder of Miss Worthington, and of wounding with intent against customer Ms Dell.

Judge Nicholas Dean KC told the court: “An offence arising out of claims that Israel was causing atrocities against Muslims, and an attack of retribution for that, at face value, is precisely the definition of a terrorist offence.”

The scene following the stabbing at the Burnley Marks and Spencer store on December 2nd, 2020
Hussain was found with a note, written in Urdu, which read: “O Israel, you are inflicting atrocities on Palestinians and Marks Spencer is helping you financially.”

The judge adjourned sentencing until May for reports.