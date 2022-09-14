Lee Hart used a kitchen knife to carry out the apparently motiveless attack in the kitchen of a flat in Burnley last December.

The victim managed to flee the address with a friend who flagged down a passing car and an ambulance was called.

The victim, in his 40s, had suffered a severed artery and a severed vein in his neck resulting in major blood loss. He only survived thanks to the quick actions of medical staff.

Lee Hart admitted Section 18 wounding and was jailed for life

Hart fled the scene in Smith Street and went on the run. He was found and arrested in Oxford after a police manhunt.

He was charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding.

Hart (39) of Smith Street, Burnley, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court today (Wednesday)

He was jailed for life and will serve a minimum term in prison of eight and a half years before he is considered for parole. He will be on licence for life.

Det. Sgt Sarah Hargreaves, of East CID, said: “This was a completely unprovoked and extremely serious assault, and the victim could easily have died without emergency surgery.

“Lee Hart is clearly a very dangerous and unpredictable man and I welcome today’s sentence, which reflects the gravity of the offence.”