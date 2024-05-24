Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He has a scar on his right cheek and distinctive tattoos.

An appeal has been launched to find a wanted man with links to Burnley and Pendle.

Peter Everall is wanted in connection with an investigation into burglary and on recall to prison.

The 51-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, with blue eyes and a bald head.

He has a scar on his right cheek and distinctive tattoos on his head, neck, and left arm.

Peter has links to Burnley and Pendle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should email [email protected] or call 101.