Burnley man wanted on recall to prison and in connection with burglary
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
He has a scar on his right cheek and distinctive tattoos.
An appeal has been launched to find a wanted man with links to Burnley and Pendle.
Peter Everall is wanted in connection with an investigation into burglary and on recall to prison.
The 51-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, with blue eyes and a bald head.
He has a scar on his right cheek and distinctive tattoos on his head, neck, and left arm.
Peter has links to Burnley and Pendle.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should email [email protected] or call 101.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.