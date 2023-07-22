News you can trust since 1877
Burnley man wanted for firearms and drug offences

Police want to speak to a 26-year-old Burnley man over a number of firearms and drug offences.
By John Deehan
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 12:21 BST
Daud Hussain, of Mark Street, is wanted in connection with an investigation into firearm offences and the possession, supply and manufacture of Class A drugs.

For immediate sightings of Hussain, ring 999.

If anybody has information as to where he might be, contact police on 101 – quoting log 0417 of July 19, 2023.