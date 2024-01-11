Police stated the messages included threats to destroy the victim’s property and contained videos of the male hurting his dog. In consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Lancashire Police have charged Kristen Burbridge (26) of Branch Road, with four counts of criminal damage, two counts of making threats to kill, threatening criminal damage, intentional strangulation, stalking, sending malicious communications and causing unecessary suffering to an animal. Burbridge was remanded to appear before the courts in February.