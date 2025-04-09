Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information to help locate Waqas Mahmood, 45, who is wanted after absconding from Kirkham Prison last month.

Mahmood, who is from Burnley, has links to Colne, Blackburn, and Blackpool. Despite ongoing enquiries since his disappearance, officers have so far been unable to trace him — and are now turning to the public for assistance.

Anyone who sees Mahmood or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting log 1577 of 15th March, or email [email protected].