Burnley man must appear on bladed article charge after being stopped and arrested carrying machete
Police have charged a man with possession of a bladed article in a public place after reports of public disorder in Burnley.
By Dominic Collis
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
29th Nov 2022, 10:07am
Officers were called to Parkinson Street at around 9-55am yesterday (Monday) where a man had been seen carrying a machete. They later stopped and searched a man who matched the description. A large machete was recovered.
Scott Coombes (30) of Branch Road, has been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place. He has been bailed to appear at court in January.