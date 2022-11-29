News you can trust since 1877
Burnley man must appear on bladed article charge after being stopped and arrested carrying machete

Police have charged a man with possession of a bladed article in a public place after reports of public disorder in Burnley.

By Dominic Collis
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 10:07am

Officers were called to Parkinson Street at around 9-55am yesterday (Monday) where a man had been seen carrying a machete. They later stopped and searched a man who matched the description. A large machete was recovered.

Scott Coombes (30) of Branch Road, has been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place. He has been bailed to appear at court in January.

