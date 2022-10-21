Burnley man jailed for 20 months for helping drivers dodge speeding fines

Gvido Trankalis (23) of Briercliffe Road, Burnley, acted as a middleman – passing motorists’ speeding offence paperwork to a third party to “make them go away” for an inflated “fee”.

He pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice. He will spend 10 months in immediate imprisonment, then 10 months released on license.

His customers were prosecuted separately.

Gvido Trankalis has been sentenced to 20 months in jail.

PC Sean Erett, from Lancashire Constabulary’s Safer Roads Unit, said: “If you get some paperwork called a Section 172 Notice from the Police, asking who was driving your car, you must complete it truthfully and return it. Don’t give it to someone like Trankalis. It won’t end well.”