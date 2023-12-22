Burnley man jailed for 14 months after leading police on car chase while under the influence of drugs.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers signalled for the Fiat 500 car, being driven by Jason Ramsey to stop. Instead, he sped up, reaching speeds of over 80mph whilst in a 30mph zone. Ramsey stopped and was detained by police and he failed our roadside drug test. It also transpired he was disqualified from driving.
Ramsey (47) of Wellesley Street, Burnley was charged with failing to stop, using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance, dangerous driving and two counts of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.
He was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment and banned from driving for 43 months at Burnley Crown Court on Monday (December 19th)