Burnley man Habibur Masum charged with murder of young mum to appear at Bradford Crown Court

A Burnley man charged with the murder of a young mum will appear at Bradford Crown Court today.
By Laura Longworth
Published 12th Apr 2024, 12:08 BST
Habibur Masum (25) of Leamington Avenue was remanded to appear at the crown court at 2pm today.

Police charged Habibur on Wednesday with the murder of Kulsuma Akter in Bradford and possession of a bladed article. He also appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court yesterday.