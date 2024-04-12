Burnley man Habibur Masum charged with murder of young mum to appear at Bradford Crown Court
A Burnley man charged with the murder of a young mum will appear at Bradford Crown Court today.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Habibur Masum (25) of Leamington Avenue was remanded to appear at the crown court at 2pm today.
Police charged Habibur on Wednesday with the murder of Kulsuma Akter in Bradford and possession of a bladed article. He also appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court yesterday.