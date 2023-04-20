Burnley man charged with rape and sexual assault
Police have charged a Burnley man with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration.
By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST
Daniel Green (32) of Devon Grove, Burnley, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration.
He appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday) and was remanded in custody to appear at Burnley Crown Court on May 17th.
Police launched an investigation after a woman in her 30s reported that she had been sexually assaulted. The incident happened on April 8th.