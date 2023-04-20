Daniel Green (32) of Devon Grove, Burnley, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration.

He appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday) and was remanded in custody to appear at Burnley Crown Court on May 17th.

