Burnley man charged with burglary, assault and breaching a restraining order
A Burnley man is due to appear in court today following a burglary at a shop.
By Laura Longworth
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:17 BST
Adam Hargreaves (35) has been charged with burglary as well as assault and breaching a restraining order.
Officers were called to an intruder alarm in a Burnley shop at around 11-30pm on Monday, June 19th. Police were able to identify the offenders from CCTV.
Hargreaves was also wanted for an assault and breaching his restraining order.
One offender is still outstanding for the burglary.