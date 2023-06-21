Burnley man charged with burglary, assault and breaching a restraining order

Adam Hargreaves (35) has been charged with burglary as well as assault and breaching a restraining order.

Officers were called to an intruder alarm in a Burnley shop at around 11-30pm on Monday, June 19th. Police were able to identify the offenders from CCTV.

Hargreaves was also wanted for an assault and breaching his restraining order.

