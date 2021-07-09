Burnley man charged with attempting to rob Barclays bank at knifepoint

Police were called at just after 11-05am yesterday morning (Thursday) to the report of an on-going robbery involving a man armed with a knife at the bank on St James’ Street, Burnley.

Armed officers attended and arrested a 34-year-old man from Burnley on suspicion of robbery.

Christopher Wilson (34) of Kyan Street, Burnley, has been charged with robbery, theft and threatening a person with a blade. He is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday).