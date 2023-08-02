Burnley man Ashley Barnes jailed for two years for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs
In March 2021 officers from the Burnley Taskforce executed a warrant in the Briercliffe area and located a large amount of Class A drugs and over £17000 in cash.
The taskforce has reiterated its commitment to taking drug dealers off the streets of Burnley and has said it will continue to target people involved in the supply of drugs to keep the community safe.
Anyone who wants to report drug dealing in their area can contact us on 101 or information can be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11. You can contact the team directly: [email protected]