Burnley man Ashley Barnes jailed for two years for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

Burnley man Ashley Barnes (36) has been jailed for two years and eight months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply a ClassA controlled drug and possession of criminal property.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:08 BST

In March 2021 officers from the Burnley Taskforce executed a warrant in the Briercliffe area and located a large amount of Class A drugs and over £17000 in cash.

The taskforce has reiterated its commitment to taking drug dealers off the streets of Burnley and has said it will continue to target people involved in the supply of drugs to keep the community safe.

Anyone who wants to report drug dealing in their area can contact us on 101 or information can be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11. You can contact the team directly: [email protected]