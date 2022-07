Oliver Mailey (26) of Piccadilly Road, Burnley, is charged with the murder of Abel-Jax Mailey in November.

He appeared briefly at Blackburn Magistrates' Court this morning (Wednesday_ after being charged with murder by Lancashire Police yesterday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Mailey appeared at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on a charge of murder