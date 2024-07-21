Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Burnley man has been jailed after exposing himself on a train in Preston.

Kane Hargreaves exposed himself to a 21-year-old woman sitting a few seats away on the 2.44pm Preston to Bradford interchange train on April 10.

The woman moved away and told rail staff before reporting it to British Transport Police.

A second incident occurred when Hargreaves exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl onboard the 1.44pm Preston to Accrington train on April 22 .

Hargreaves, of Elizabeth Street, Burnley was found guilty of two counts of exposure at Preston Crown Court on June 28.

He was sentenced to nine months in prison, and must pay a £187 victim surcharge.

Investigating officer DC Ella Harvey said: “We will stop at nothing to deter, pursue, arrest and bring sex offenders on the railway network to justice.

“We urge everyone to save 61016 to their phones and download the Railway Guardian before you travel so you can discreetly get in touch with us if you need us.

“We take all reports of sexual assault seriously.”