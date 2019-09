A 26-year-old man is facing trial before Burnley magistrates after denying drug-driving.

Haiyat Ali Khan, of Thursby Square in the town, pleaded not guilty to driving when the proportion of a controlled drug - delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol - in his blood exceeded the specified limit.

The alleged offence is said to have taken place on Briercliffe Road in Burnley on May 1st. His case was adjourned until November 25.