Burnley FC issues stark warning to would-be thieves following attempted break-ins
The incident occurred on Friday evening when the pair smashed a club shop window in an attempt to gain access. They were disturbed by security and made off. An investigation is ongoing.
Security was also alerted to another attempted break-in at the club on Sunday morning. When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s a short distance from the store, who had sustained a serious cut to his head. He was taken to hospital to receive treatment and was arrested on suspicion of burglary shortly after.
Ryan Williams, 23, of no fixed abode, has been charged and convicted with burglary and attempted burglary. He has been remanded for sentencing on Friday, November 8th, at Blackburn Magistrates' Court.
Doug Metcalfe, Director of Operations at Burnley Football Club, has issued this warning: “Incidents like this not only harm the club but also our loyal supporters and are always dealt with swiftly and effectively.
“We have round-the-clock security, with personnel onsite at Turf Moor at all times as well as full CCTV covering every part of the stadium.
“We are working closely with the authorities to make sure those responsible are held accountable.”