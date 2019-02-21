Burnley drug driver banned for a year

A driver who had three times the allowed amount of a cannabis derivative in his system has been banned for a year.

Christopher Parkinson had been stopped on Irene Street in Burnley at about 9pm. after a police officer thought he was speeding.

Police could smell cannabis, a drugs wipe was positive and he was arrested and taken to the police station.

Burnley magistrates were told how a blood test showed 6.2 microgrammes of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood. The specified limit is two.

Mr Keith Rennison (defending) said 32-year-old Parkinson, a goundworker, pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

The solicitor continued: "He says, on the evening in question, he had been asked to give a friend a lift home. He accepts he does smoke cannabis. He had not smoked cannabis on that day. It was the evening before."

Mr Rennison said the defendant was reliant on his licence for work. The solicitor added: "He's extremely sorry and remorseful."

Parkinson, of Admiral Street, Burnley, admitted driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, last November 14th. He was fined £325, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.