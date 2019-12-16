Burnley drug addict tried to walk out of store wearing stolen shoes

A repeated shoplifter, who wants to be drug-free, received a sentence to help her rehabilitate, after magistrates said they wanted the same thing.

Long-term addict Susan Howarth had put on a pair of shoes at Burnley Marks and Spencer, filled a bag with goods and tried to walk out. The 50-year-old was detained and the £325 haul of clothing and footwear was recovered, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told Howarth, who in August stole jewellery worth £279 from Sainsbury’s, also struck at Primark in the town. She took items of a value unknown, the same day. They were recovered as well.

Mrs Alex Mann (prosecuting) said: "There was a little bit of argumentative behaviour when she was detained.”

Mrs Mann said the defendant had a long record of previous convictions and was currently on a drugs programme, imposed on August 21st.

Mr Keith Renninson (defending) said she was trying her best on the order and was keeping away from criminal associates.

He added: "She fell off the wagon and old habits returned. She was extremely apologetic at the police station and was really upset with herself. She is feeling really disappointed with herself that she committed these offences again.”

Mr Rennison said Howarth had had a long-term addiction to drugs, but had been making progress.

Sentencing, the Bench chairman said they were also resentencing for the August offence and the aim was rehabilitation.

Howarth, of Hollingreave Road, Burnley, admitted two counts of theft, on November 22nd.

She was given a 12-month community order, with a 15-day drugs rehabilitation requirement and a nine-month drugs rehabilitation requirement. Howarth also got a four-week, 7pm to 7am curfew.