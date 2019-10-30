Burnley drink-driver caught by off-duty police officer

A drink-driver more than three times the limit was caught when an off-duty police officer followed him after a crash, a court was told.

VEKA employee Jak McLeod (24) had got out of a vehicle which was stopped in the middle of the road. The officer, who had gone outside after hearing a bang, saw a car had been hit “with some force” and there was debris in the road.

Burnley Magistrates were told the officer saw a man get out the driver’s side of the vehicle and begin to walk away. The officer asked him to stay, followed him, asked him again to stop and he did.

The officer could smell drink on the defendant’s breath and McLeod was unsteady on his feet. The defendant was arrested and blew 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

McLeod, who has never been in trouble before, has now been banned for 28 months, after the incident on Briercliffe Road, Burnley, on October 13th.

Mr Vaqas Latif (defending) said McLeod was extremely remorseful for his actions. He was well- respected by his peers, family and at work. He had been employed at VEKA for two years.

The defendant made an error of judgment. He came from a respectable family and lived with his parents. He was the first person in his family to ever appear in court.

Mr Latif added: "It’s obviously caused some shock waves within the family. He would like to express his remorse to the court. He doesn’t have any alcohol issues or anything of that nature.”

The defendant, of Cardinal Street, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol. He was fined £615, with a £61 victim surcharge and £85 costs.