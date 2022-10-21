Burnley and Padiham Police appealing for information about wanted man regarding investigation into threats to kill in Barnoldswick
Burnley and Padiham Police are appealing for information about a wanted man.
By Laura Longworth
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
21st Oct 2022, 2:36pm
Officers would like to speak to William Murphy in connection with an investigation into criminal damage and threats to kill in Barnoldswick.Murphy, 41, who is also missing, is described as being 5ft 5in tall, and of medium build with short, light brown hair. He has links to both Barnoldswick and Burnley.Anyone with information about Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police via email on [email protected]