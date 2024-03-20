Burnley and Padiham crime: the latest crime hotspots across the borough, according to police data

The latest reported crime hotspots across Burnley and Padiham have been identified by the Home Office in official new figures.
By John Deehan
Published 20th Mar 2024, 13:24 GMT

This gallery, compiled using data from the Police.uk website, is based on the latest available information and tracks reports of crime for January.

Incidents include anti-social behaviour, burglaries, criminal damage and arson, drugs, vehicle crime, violence and sexual offences.

Anybody wanting to report a crime can do so by ringing 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

A total of 1,082 incidents were reported across Burnley and Padiham in January 2024.

1. Overlooking Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

A total of 1,082 incidents were reported across Burnley and Padiham in January 2024. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
161 incidents were reported in Trinity in January 2024.

2. Trinity

161 incidents were reported in Trinity in January 2024. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
138 incidents were reported in Burnley town centre in January 2024.

3. Burnley town centre

138 incidents were reported in Burnley town centre in January 2024. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
116 incidents were reported in Bank Hall in January 2024.

4. Bank Hall

116 incidents were reported in Bank Hall in January 2024. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page