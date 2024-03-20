Burnley and Padiham crime: the latest crime hotspots across the borough, according to police data

This gallery, compiled using data from the Police.uk website, is based on the latest available information and tracks reports of crime for January.
Incidents include anti-social behaviour, burglaries, criminal damage and arson, drugs, vehicle crime, violence and sexual offences.
Anybody wanting to report a crime can do so by ringing 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
1. Overlooking Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
A total of 1,082 incidents were reported across Burnley and Padiham in January 2024. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Trinity
161 incidents were reported in Trinity in January 2024. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Burnley town centre
138 incidents were reported in Burnley town centre in January 2024. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Bank Hall
116 incidents were reported in Bank Hall in January 2024. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard