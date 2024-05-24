Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Brierfield paedophile who groomed a 14-year-old victim in Nelson has been jailed for three years and nine months.

Israr Chughta (37) was also made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was told to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life after appearing in the dock at Burnley Crown Court and pleading guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Chughta befriended his victim after a chance encounter on the street in Nelson last November, asking her numerous questions and grooming her. He convinced the girl to go back to his house in Clegg Street, Brierfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once he got his victim inside, he took her into his bedroom, locked the door and engaged in sexual activity with her. Chughtai then told his victim to get dressed and ordered her a taxi to Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Israr Chughta, of Brierfield, has been jailed for engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The police quickly launched an investigation and Chughtai was arrested and subsequently charged.