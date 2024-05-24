Brierfield paedophile who groomed 14-year-old victim in Nelson jailed

By Laura Longworth
Published 24th May 2024, 17:18 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 17:22 BST
A Brierfield paedophile who groomed a 14-year-old victim in Nelson has been jailed for three years and nine months.

Israr Chughta (37) was also made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was told to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life after appearing in the dock at Burnley Crown Court and pleading guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Chughta befriended his victim after a chance encounter on the street in Nelson last November, asking her numerous questions and grooming her. He convinced the girl to go back to his house in Clegg Street, Brierfield.

Once he got his victim inside, he took her into his bedroom, locked the door and engaged in sexual activity with her. Chughtai then told his victim to get dressed and ordered her a taxi to Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Israr Chughta, of Brierfield, has been jailed for engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The police quickly launched an investigation and Chughtai was arrested and subsequently charged.

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online via https://orlo.uk/1Dsip or call 101. If a crime is in progress always call 999.