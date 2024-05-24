Brierfield paedophile who groomed 14-year-old victim in Nelson jailed
Israr Chughta (37) was also made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was told to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life after appearing in the dock at Burnley Crown Court and pleading guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a child.
Chughta befriended his victim after a chance encounter on the street in Nelson last November, asking her numerous questions and grooming her. He convinced the girl to go back to his house in Clegg Street, Brierfield.
Once he got his victim inside, he took her into his bedroom, locked the door and engaged in sexual activity with her. Chughtai then told his victim to get dressed and ordered her a taxi to Royal Blackburn Hospital.
The police quickly launched an investigation and Chughtai was arrested and subsequently charged.
