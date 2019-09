A drink-driver was more than twice the legal limit when he was caught on Manchester Road in Nelson, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told Deividas Kazlawkas, 29, blew 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of Railway View in Brierfield, admitted driving with excess alcohol on August 25th. He was fined £300, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Kazlawkas was banned for 17 months.