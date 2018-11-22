Boozed up Burnley woman crashed into parked car

A boozed-up woman who crashed her car right in front of officers blew three times the limit - but refused to give a breath test at the police station, a court heard.



Stacey Lee had smashed her Renault into the back of a Ford Ranger whilst police were in the area dealing with an unrelated incident.

Lee was found sobbing when officers rushed over to her vehicle and she claimed she had had two gins earlier. She gave a sample showing 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside after the 6-45pm collision on Brunshaw Road, in Burnley. The legal limit is 35, JPs in the town were told.

The 31-year-old was taken to the custody office at Blackburn police station. Prosecutor Mr Andrew Robinson said: "She refused to provide an acceptable sample of breath."

Lee, described by the probation service as alcohol dependent, would do much of her drinking at home, the court was told, but had not touched a drop since the accident. The court was told she had a previous conviction for excess alcohol in 2010 and one for a drink-fuelled assault on a policewoman in 2016.

Mr Daniel Frazer (defending) said she had been a bit shocked at the roadside. Adrenaline had been pumping and she was able to provide a specimen of breath. By the time she got to the police station, she was complaining her ribcage was sore. When she was released from custody, police took her to casualty and she saw a doctor who confirmed she did have soreness and bruised ribs.

The solicitor continued: "She does seem to give a couple of attempts. She tried again, but it's not adequate enough."

Mr Frazer handed the magistrates a letter from the defendant, who is currently off work sick. He said: "There is nothing in it minimising her behaviour. "

A probation officer who interviewed Lee said she couldn't recall the full incident, but remembered being removed from her vehicle by police. After being taken to custody she recalled being asked to provide a sample on three occasions.

The officer continued: "She tells me she did complain of chest pains due to the accident and could not breathe properly. She is adamant she did not get asked to provide a sample of blood or urine."

The officer said the defendant, who had used alcohol as a coping mechanism after suffering loss, was deeply ashamed of what she had done.

She told the court: "She was able to recognise the potential serious consequences should somebody have been injured."

The defendant, of Lebanon Street, Burnley, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis, on October 26th.

The Bench told her the case was aggravated by "the level of your intoxication."

They gave her a 12- month community order, with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and a 25- day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was banned for three years and must pay £85 costs, an £85 victim surcharge and a £25 fine.