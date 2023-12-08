Police are appealing for help identifying the body of a man found in a field, who was wearing a distinctive orange ‘Casio’ watch.

A body was found at 2:50pm on Thursday, 07 December 2023, and police have not yet been able to identify him.

The man is around 40 – 50 years old, and his death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

Police have ruled out any connection to an ongoing search for missing Brian Blakeman near Skelmersdale.

He was found in a field on Dean Brook, near to Horrobin Lane, Rivington – and police are hoping that someone may recognise a distinctive watch (pictured) that he was wearing.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “The man is approximately 40-50 years old, with a dark goatee-style beard, cropped dark but slightly greying hair, of medium to large build. He was wearing a green ‘Foxy’ jacket, black ‘Slazenger’ tracksuit bottoms, a white/grey ‘Soulcal & Co’ t-shirt, and green coloured wellington boots. He was also wearing a distinctive orange coloured ‘Casio’ digital watch. We’ve attached a picture of this. He had no obvious tattoos or scars.

Despite our best efforts we have yet to identify the man and we are asking for anyone who knows who it might be to get in touch.”