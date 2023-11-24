Fans of two Lancashire football clubs have been named among the ‘naughtiest’ in the UK.

A study by security experts at Get Licensed looked at Government data to for each football team in England and Wales as of the 2022/23 season, recording the number of football banning orders, football-related arrests and number of reported incidents at each club’s home stadium.

A spokesman for the company said: “Football fans have garnered an unfavourable reputation over the years, with many branded as hooligans.

"As the saying goes, ‘actions speak louder than words’. With over 2,200 football-related arrests in the UK throughout the 2022/23 season, it is clear that things need to change.”

Aerial view of Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium

Burnley FC

Burnley ranked in the top 10 for the most fan arrests last season, as well as having the 4th naughtiest fans overall with with 31 banning orders, 50 football-related arrests and 24 reported incidents.

According to Get Licenced, who normalised each element out of 10 before taking an average of those scores, Burnley fans scored 9.13 out of 10.

Top of the overall ‘naughty’ league were Manchester United fans, scoring an overall 9.97/10.

An aerial view of Turf Moor stadium before the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In second place was Manchester City, followed by West Ham United.

Blackpool FC fans

While Blackpool FC fans didn’t make the top 10 overall ‘most naughty, with 25 reports of anti-social behaviourrecorded last season, it was enough to place the tangerines fourth in the league of UK teams with the highest number of reported incidents at football matches.