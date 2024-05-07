Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Amir Makda (31) of Briar Road, Blackburn, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 29th. He was also charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Makda was released on unconditional bail and must to return to court when he will appear at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, May 28th.