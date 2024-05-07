Blackburn man to appear at Preston Crown Court charged with child sex offences in Burnley
A Blackburn man must appear at Preston Crown Court charged with three offences of sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 17 in Burnley and Padiham.
Amir Makda (31) of Briar Road, Blackburn, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 29th. He was also charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child.
Makda was released on unconditional bail and must to return to court when he will appear at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, May 28th.