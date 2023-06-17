John Rice, 38, of Great Bolton Street in Blackburn, was charged with 6 offences of vehicle interference, 2 theft from vehicle and one of fraud after using a stolen bank card.

This week he was sentenced to four weeks in prison.

It followed a spate of car crime recently in the areas of Darwen and Feniscowles, and Lancashire Police thanked local residents for their assistance, including sharing CCTV footage.

Residents are angry at the ‘joke’ sentence

Angry residents have branded the sentence a ‘joke’ on the Blackburn & Darwen Police facebook page

One comment reads: "4 weeks in prison for all the misery he’s caused!!!!!! Seriously??"