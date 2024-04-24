Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bernard Rawstron (49) was sentended to six months in custody when he appeared today (Wednesday) at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.

Rawstron had used a knife to cause damage to the tyres of four police vehicles at Clitheroe Police Station in the early hours of Tuesday 23rd April. He was arrested shortly afterwards. Rawstron pleaded guilty to damaging the vehicles and possession of a bladed article.