Barrowford murder investigation still ongoing

Police were called at around 5-20pm on Friday, October 29th after a report of a sudden death in River Way.

Officers attended an address and found the body of a 45-year-old man, later named as James O'Hara.

Following a CCTV appeal, police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder who was later released under investigation pending further enquiries. Police confirmed today to the Burnley Express that the man is still under investigation and the inquiry continues.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information

A 22-year-old man who was arrested at the same time was released with no further action being taken.

Police believe the victim was subjected to an assault in Barrowford on October 19th and are still working to establish the full circumstances around this.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1033 of October 29.

Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.