Barrowford man who used encrypted phones to deal drugs jailed for more than 11 years

Darren Bowling was arrested, along with Scott Robinson, by detectives in March after they were identified by the National Crime Agency as users of encrypted phones used by criminals to try and avoid detection.

Operation Venetic is an international operation targeting criminals who used a mobile encryption service, commonly referred to as Encrochat, in an attempt to fly under the radar of the law enforcement agencies.

Bowling used the Encrochat handle TribalTown and messages showed he was involved in the importation of drugs into the UK on numerous occasions. The messages discuss large amounts of money and various methods of transport in order to import the drugs into the country from both Europe and South America.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Bowling

Bowling, 55, of Higher Park Hill, Barrowford pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine, money laundering and failure to comply with Serious Crime Prevention Order. He received 11-and-a-half years imprisonment.

Robinson used the handle Regal Radio which also showed messages discussing money and drugs.

Robinson, 41 of Westhead Road, Croston, admitted conspiring to supply cocaine, heroin, amphetamine and cannabis and was jailed for 11 years and three months.

Both men appeared last week at Preston Crown Court.

Det. Insp . artin Melvin, of East Police, said: “This investigation shows our continuing commitment to work with our partners to take the fight to criminals by disrupting and dismantling organised crime groups as part of our policing operation aimed at keeping you and your local area safe.