ASB hotspot: Unruly youths causing distress to shoppers in the town centre, warns Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham
Unruly youths have been causing distress to shoppers in the town centre, according to Burnley’s MP.
A small number of youths have also been committing antisocial behaviour in Colne Road and in Padiham, MP Antony Higginbotham has revealed.
The Conservative politician spoke in Parliament with the Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt last week about the need for youth justice to come down harder on yobs in the Burnley area.
Speaking after the debate, MP Higginbotham said: “I’ve had several incidents of unacceptable behaviour reported to me over the past few weeks in Padiham, in Burnley town centre and also on Colne Road. And I’m clear that we must tackle the issue head on. That’s why I’ve been meeting with the police to see the action being taken to address it and have raised this with the Government.
Most Popular
“We know that it is a small number of young people involved and is why I raised youth justice, as individuals need to be held accountable. We all deserve to feel safe and I’ll continue to do all I can to make sure that is the case.”
Speaking in Business Questions in Parliament, MP Higginbotham called for youth justice to crackdown on children who commit antisocial behaviour.
He said: “In my constituency, residents are contacting me about anti-social behaviour. It doesn’t matter whether you’re in Padiham, in Burnley town centre or up on Colne Road.
“When I speak to local police officers, they tell me the issue isn’t getting the police there, it’s with youth justice and successfully prosecuting a very small number of highly motivated young children.
“Could we have a debate in Government time on anti-social behaviour and youth justice so we can find a solution to this problem?”
Responding, MP Mordaunt said: “My honourable friend is absolutely right to point to the team effort that is needed to really ensure that anti-social behaviour and communities are protected, and their lives not disrupted, but also to ensure that these young people are taken care of and enabled to lead a more productive path. I think it is a very good suggestion for a debate and I’d encourage him to apply for one.”