Police have arrested 17 people and seized weapons, cash, drugs and mobile phones from across East Lancashire as part of a major national operation to crackdown on County Lines offenders.

Officers from East Division took part in a range of targeted activity for County Lines Intensification Week.

County Lines is a term used to describe gangs and organised criminal networks involved in exporting illegal drugs, using dedicated mobile phone lines. County Lines gangs are often associated with violence, drug dealing and exploitation, having a devastating impact on young or vulnerable people and our communities.

The following was carried out over the week in East Division:

· 17 people arrested.

· A quantity of drugs seized, including cocaine and cannabis.

· Cash totalling £290,000 seized.

· Weapons seized including three swords.

· Designer watches believed to have been acquired from proceeds of crime seized.

Det. Chief Insp Sarah Denson said: “The work carried out this week was just a small snapshot of what our teams carry out day-in-day-out to tackle County Lines criminals and the violence and drug dealing that they bring into East Lancashire.

“As part of the week, officers and staff also participated in a number of prevention activities to educate on the signs and risks of County Lines, and carried out visits to addresses believed to be involved in cuckooing.

“Cuckooing is a practice where the home of a vulnerable person is taken over by criminals to facilitate exploitation.

“These criminal gangs prey on the vulnerable, including children, and exploit them at will, often leaving their victims with devastating long-term consequences.”

“The arrests made are a message to those who consider engaging in these activities in East Lancashire, they are not welcome here and we will continue to pursue those responsible and remove them from our streets.”

During the week, officers distributed leaflets encouraging members of the public to make themselves aware of the signs of child criminal exploitation. Some of these signs include children frequently going missing and then returning home, having more clothes, mobile phones, or cash than usual, receiving excessive text messages or phone calls and disengagement from school.

Find out more about the signs of child exploitation online at https://www.lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/safer-communities/county-lines/

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: “Organised crime, and gangs that operate across borders, damage entire communities in Lancashire and across the region.”

If you believe that someone may be involved in County Lines or other drugs activity, you can report it to us by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can report it via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report your concerns anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk-org. If you think someone is in immediate danger, call 999.