Have you seen Jordan Haworth?

Haworth (30), who has links to Burnley, Blackburn and Preston, is wanted for assault, stalking and malicious communications. He is around five feet seven inches tall, slim, with straight short brown hair. Police have asked if there are any sightings of Haworth, or information as to where he might be, to please call 101 – log 0837 of 10th March 2024 – or email [email protected]