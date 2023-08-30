News you can trust since 1877
Appeal for dashcam footage launched after collision between police car and another vehicle in Barrowford

Police have launched an appeal for dashcam footage after a collision between a police vehicle and a white Kia Ceed last night.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:06 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 09:06 BST

The incident between took place at 5-20pm on Gisburn Road, Barrowford, at the junction of Rushton Street and police are keen to find anyone who may have footage, including CCTV, to help with inquiries.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact [email protected] or 07816214612 quoting log number 1074 with the date 29- August.