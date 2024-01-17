News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Appeal by Burnley police to find man wanted in relation to a Class A drug supply conspiracy results in arrest

An appeal by Burnley police to find a man wanted in relation to a Class A drug supply conspiracy has resulted in an arrest.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 17th Jan 2024, 09:18 GMT
Adiel Nadeem (25) of Highfield Road, Blackburn, was arrested at Manchester Airport last month. He has since been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine and was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court later this year.