Appeal by Burnley police to find man wanted in relation to a Class A drug supply conspiracy results in arrest
An appeal by Burnley police to find a man wanted in relation to a Class A drug supply conspiracy has resulted in an arrest.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adiel Nadeem (25) of Highfield Road, Blackburn, was arrested at Manchester Airport last month. He has since been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine and was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court later this year.