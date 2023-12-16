Accrington man jailed for high value shoplifting from Booths in Clitheroe
An Accrington man has been jailed for “high value shoplifting” at Booths supermarket in Clitheroe.
Shahid Sarwar of Albert Street, was arrested when he attempted to escape from security guards, but was promptly pursued by a member of the public onto Clitheroe market where he was arrested by PCs Ashworth and Stafford of the Ribble Valley Response Team.
Sarwar was charged with six separate thefts from a shop between December 7th and December 12th in the Clitheroe and Hyndburn area. He was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment.