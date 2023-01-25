Today, Oliver Mailey, 26, of Piccadilly Road, Burnley, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court for the murder of his son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called around 12-10pm on November 28, 2021, by the Ambulance Service, to an address in Piccadilly Road.

Oliver Mailey has been jailed for life after killing his seven-week-old son Abel-Jax

Emergency services attended and found a baby unresponsive. The baby, Abel-Jax Mailey, was taken to hospital and later transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital for further treatment. Abel-Jax died on November 30.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted and following further tests, established he died of a head injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abel-Jax had suffered subdural bleeding, brain swelling and retinal haemorrhaging which caused irreparable damage. These injuries were severe in force and characteristic of shaking.

A man and woman were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and later on suspicion of murder in connection with Abel-Jax’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Abel-Jax Mailey

Enquiries found the injuries could only have taken place when Abel-Jax was in Oliver Mailey’s care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mailey was charged with Abel-Jax’s murder, with the woman released no further action.

Mailey later admitted causing the injuries which led to Abel-Jax’s death. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December, but denied murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a trial, the jury found him guilty of murder. He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years in prison.

Det Ch Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Abel-Jax’s death is utterly tragic and heart-breaking. It has left his family devastated and no words can describe the unimaginable pain they have suffered and continue to suffer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Abel-Jax’s father, Oliver Mailey was in a position of trust, there to provide love, support and care. On that day, Mailey abused that trust in the most violent and horrific way. He carried out a shocking attack, which tragically led to Abel-Jax’s death.

“When interviewed by police, he repeatedly denied knowing anything about how Abel-Jax had come by his injuries. It was only in recent months he admitted shaking Abel-Jax and pleaded guilty to manslaughter, claiming he did not intend to kill or cause serious harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mailey is a coward and his actions alone led to the death of his son.

“We welcome the verdict at court and would like to thank the jury for their careful consideration and giving Abel-Jax a voice. This has no doubt been a difficult and at times distressing trial. We welcome the verdict at court and would like to thank the jury for their careful consideration, during what has no doubt been a difficult and at times distressing trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad