20-year-old Burnley man fined after dropping drugs in an alleyway

A 20-year-old man has to hand over more than £200 for having a small jar of cannabis.

Viliam Stas dropped the container of drugs in an alley when people were stop searched after trouble on a Burnley Street, the town’s magistrates were told.

Stas, who is from Slovakia, cooperated with police and was arrested. He had no previous convictions, but had a fixed penalty for possessing cannabis from last year.

The defendant, of Manchester Road in Burnley, admitted possessing cannabis on November 23rd. He was fined £121 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.