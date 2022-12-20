17 of the most tragic and shocking Lancashire stories that occurred in 2022

These are 17 tragic and shocking incidents that occurred in Lancashire in 2022.
As the New Year approaches, read on to reflect on some of the news stories of the year:
2. Man jailed for life for murder of Padiham mum-of-two
Andrew John Burfield, who claimed he had accidentally killed Katie, his ex-girlfriend, when throwing an axe has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years for her murder.
Burfield, 51, killed and buried 33-year-old Katie Kenyon in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire, on April 22.
Her body was found a week later when he revealed its location to police.
Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, initially denied murder and told officers he had accidentally killed Miss Kenyon, from Padiham, when he threw an axe after she bet him he could not hit a can of Coke with it.
A post-mortem examination revealed the mother-of-two, who began a relationship with Burfield in 2019, suffered at least 12 head injuries.
Burfield changed his plea to guilty on the third day of his trial at Preston Crown Court. He was sentenced to life by judge Mr Justice Goose on November 17.
Photo: Lancashire Police
3. Girl, 3, and 79-year-old man killed in M6 crash
A Porsche Boxster and Vauxhall Meriva collided on the southbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 28 at around 5.50pm on Saturday, November 19.
Three-year-old Faye Dawson, who was travelling in the Meriva, and a 79-year-old man who was driving the Porsche Boxster tragically died in the crash.
Faye’s heartbroken family later paid a loving tribute to a "caring" little girl who "was loved by everyone who met her".
Her mother also suffered serious injuries in the crash, as did a man who was travelling in the Meriva with her.
On November 25, police said they suspected the Porsche was travelling in the wrong direction on the carriageway when the collision happened.
Photo: Lancashire Police
4. Preston teenager sentenced to life in prison for murder
Joshua Boardman, of Holman Street, Preston, attacked and fatally stabbed 28-year-old Hiwa Ali Khani as the victim sat in his Audi car in Raikes Road, Preston, at around 6.25pm on July 8.
He believed Mr Ali-Khani was another man, who he suspected was sending messages to one of his friends, a teenage girl.
Boardman was arrested that evening close to the scene and later charged with murder.
On November 30, Judge Robert Altham told Boardman he must serve a minimum term of 14 years and 7 months before he can be considered for release.
Photo: Lancashire Police