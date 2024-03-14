Anti-social behaviour refers to a wide range of unacceptable activities that adversely affect people’s lives on a daily basis.

There are a number of crimes associated with ASB, including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

Operation Centurion is Lancashire Police's response to tackling anti-social behaviour.

£2m of funding secured from the Government's Anti-social Behaviour Action Plan will see extra police patrols in areas identified as ASB hotspots, working in conjunction with partner agencies.

If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour or have concerns about it or other community safety issues, contact your local council or call the non-emergency number 101 to reach the police.

You can also report information anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

We asked residents to share the areas where they believed needed more police patrols due to high levels of anti-social behaviour.