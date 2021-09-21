Crews extinguish grass fire Clitheroe

One fire engine from Clitheroe attended the scene in Twitter Lane at around 2pm.

The fire involved a small patch of grass.

Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

They were at the scene for 30 minutes.

