A Burnley season ticket holder was given a football banning order today at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court for three years after admitting posting a racist comment on a social media post.

John Southwell (64), from Barnoldswick, told officers in his police interview that he couldn’t remember if he had posted the offensive comment on a post featuring a Chelsea football player. He went on to plead guilty at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on August 5.

Southwell was sentenced to a £345 fine, uplifted due to the hate element and a three-year football banning order was imposed.

John Moran, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “This case should be a stark reminder to so-called keyboard warriors: online actions have consequences. This type of social media offending will not be tolerated. Those who peddle hate, on or off the pitch, will be brought to justice.

“We work closely with the football authorities including the Premier League and the Football Association, police, clubs, and charities to stamp out incidents of discriminatory chanting. We are sending a clear message that there is no place for this vile behaviour and so-called fans who engage in it face the risk of being excluded from the game they claim to love.”