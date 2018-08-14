County cops to follow Clarets into Europe

Police officers from Lancashire will be deployed to any future away games Burnley Football Club play in their Europa League adventure.

The county’s police and crime commissioner, Clive Grunshaw, has approved proposals to support local policing operations with intelligence and evidence-gathering around travelling fans.

Costs incurred deploying the officers will be met by the football club.

Because it is unknown how far the club will progress, Mr Grunshaw has approved plans for officers to be deployed to all overseas Europa League matches as required through the season.

Officers were present in Turkey as Sean Dyche’s team drew 0-0 away to Istanbul Basaksehir last week.

If the Clarets make it through the home tie on Thursday, they will face either Greek team Olympiakos or Luzern of Switzerland in the next qualifying round.

Authorisation was not required for Burnley’s game against Aberdeen as only games which require European travel need approval from the police and crime commissioner.

A report detailing Mr Grunshaw’s decision states: “The deployment of police officers reduces the risk of disorder, increases opportunities for intelligence and evidence-gathering, helps to improve public confidence in policing and to develop links with football supporters.”