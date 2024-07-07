Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing man from Padiham.

Connor Southam, 26, was last seen in Forest Green Close, Padiham, at around 7pm on Thursday. He may have travelled to Blackburn on Friday morning.

Connor is approximately 5ft. 7in. tall, of slim build, with brown hair, and a distinctive right hand tattoo with a diamond tattoo on his middle finger. He was last seen wearing an orange hi-vis t-shirt, work pants and work boots.

