Concern over missing young man from Colne

Dylan Humble

A police spokesman said: "We are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Dylan Humble from Colne

"He has been reported missing by family as they have had no contact with him since June 24th.

"He is a white male, 5ft feet 8in. of thin build, has thick black curly hair, glasses, and thought to be carrying a blue Everlast duffle bag."

It is believed that Dylan may be in the Skipton area.

He also attends Nelson and Colne College.