Concern growing for missing Chorley girl, 14, last seen two days ago
Police are becoming "increasingly concerned" about a missing 14-year-old girl from Chorley who has links to Burnley, Padiham and Blackburn.
Alisha Butler has not been seen since 9.30am on Tuesday, May 18, officers said.
The 14-year-old is described as a white female, 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with long dark brown hair.
She was last seen wearing black trainers with red and white soles.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We know the picture isn't particularly clear but we know you'll do your best to help us locate her.
"Alisha - if you're reading this, please get in touch to let us know you're OK."
Anyone with information about her whereabouts contact police by calling 101, quoting LC-20210518-1587.
For immediate sightings call 999.
